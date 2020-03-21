Barbershops still open during outbreak

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Local barbershops are still running normal operation hours despite of the coronavirus outbreak.
Local Barbershop owner DJ Zackery said the coronavirus will not stop Ice Tre’s Barbershop from staying open.
“We are basically staying open because we feel like as long as the military is operating then we are going to operate. They have to have a hair cut for their jobs its part of their job requirement," said Zackery.
Zackery said business is running as usual so they are just staying on top of keeping the shop clean.
“We are a self employee industry. We don’t have any paid time off for anything so really what we have been doing is disinfecting in the morning, disinfecting at lunch and then cleaning it up real good in the evening let everything sit over night," said Zackery
Phelix Hailey is also a local barbershop owner. He said because of the virus he has seen fewer customers but they are still coming in.
“They still trickle in constantly all day long. Somebody has to be here to catch the flow it hasn’t stopped a lot of soldiers are still coming and a lot of business people are still coming," said Hailey.
Hailey said his shop has more than enough room for clients so they do not have to be close to each other.
“This is a twenty two hundred square foot barbershop, so clients are basically trickling in and there is no crowds so there is plenty of space for clients and they also have the option to sit in the car to wait on your turn and the barber will come out to your car and get you," said Hailey.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.