Coronavirus impacts non-profits through decreased monetary donations

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Non-profits across Lawton are feeling the impact of the coronavirus, receiving far less donations then normal, when many are serving more people than usual.
When people are in need throughout Lawton, many resources are available through non-profit organizations… and right now, many are worried they won’t be able to provide the help much longer.
“With us not being able to generate any income, it’s a challenge everyday,” said Exec. Director Lorene Miller.
At the Center for Creative Living, the virus forced an annual fundraiser to be postponed until August. Miller said they will re-coop some of the expected funds then, but for now, they will be as frugal as possible.
“We aren’t going to spend anything we don’t absolutely have to spend. We can pay our light bill for a while, we can keep our doors open, but we wouldn’t be able to do it forever,” said Miller.
At family promise of Lawton, they work to help turn lives around through their program. Part of that includes providing housing, among other high ticket items, which their executive director said make monetary donations vital.
“When we come forward and say we need the communities to help in order for us to serve low income, and homeless individuals and families in our community, the need is quite great,” said Exec. Director Tiffany Escoe.
And Escoe said the groups who typically donate the most aren’t even meeting…
“With churches not even being able to have their congregation together, their tithing is probably going down significantly. Those congregations aren’t receiving funds themselves, so they won’t be able to help our program,” said Escoe.
If you wish to help out financially, you can do so by visiting uwswok.org, and there, you’ll find links to each organizations personal web page
Over the weekend, all the United Way Funded Partners will have the opportunity to fill out a questionnaire explaining what their biggest needs are, and next week, SWOK United Way will begin assessing how they can help keep all these services up and running.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.