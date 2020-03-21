For the start of the week, half of Monday is looking to remain dry and by the afternoon, highs will return into the lower 70s. With all the heat and moisture returning we will get storm energy to build up. That energy will interact with a dryline to produce a few strong to severe storms in central and eastern Texoma. All modes of severe weather are possible with those storms. The Storm Prediciton Center has most of Texoma under a level 2, slight risk, for any severe storms. Rain looks to develop in the early afternoon and lasting into the evening & early overnight hours. All rain will move out between midnight and 6AM on Tuesday.