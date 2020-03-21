LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
As of 4PM, we’re seeing a few thunderstorms pop up on radar across western Texoma. Heavy rain, thunder and lightning are the main concerns with these passing storms. Through the remainder of this evening and into early Sunday morning, these isolated pop up are going to stick with us. There is not a severe threat assocaited with any storms. All rain activity will be out of region by 6AM tomorrow morning. Lows will fall into the mid 40s.
As the rain moves out of the region, we’ll see foggy conditions behind the rain after 2AM. While we shouldn’t see any advisories posted with the fog, keep in mind that some areas may become very dense. Just make sure to slow down, give yourself plenty of time if you’re headed out and to use your head lights when out driving. Fog will lift by late morning and the rest of Sunday is trending partly cloudy. High temperatures will rise into the mid 60s.
For the start of the week, half of Monday is looking to remain dry and by the afternoon, highs will return into the lower 70s. With all the heat and moisture returning we will get storm energy to build up. That energy will interact with a dryline to produce a few strong to severe storms in central and eastern Texoma. All modes of severe weather are possible with those storms. The Storm Prediciton Center has most of Texoma under a level 2, slight risk, for any severe storms. Rain looks to develop in the early afternoon and lasting into the evening & early overnight hours. All rain will move out between midnight and 6AM on Tuesday.
Skies will clear Tuesday and much warmer conditions will develop with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. A mix of sun and clouds is on tap for Wednesday & Thursday with highs climbing into the low 80s!
A strong cold front will move in by next Friday.. this will drop highs into the low to mid 70s. A few rain chances are possible with that cold front as well. Highs will slowly drop into the low 70s by next weekend with breezy northeast winds.
Have a good night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
