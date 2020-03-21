Oklahoma Blood Institute facing decline of blood drives

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Many businesses have closed down amid the coronavirus, and that is impacting places like the Oklahoma Blood Institute who relies on holding various blood drives throughout the year at different locations.
Hundreds of blood drives have been cancelled because of businesses and schools closing. That’s why the Oklahoma Blood Institute is encouraging donors who feel well to donate.
Annamarie Bomar with OBI said they need donors so that their blood supply is maintained for local patients.
“These patients are those that are going through chemo treatments, traumatic injuries, mothers giving birth. Blood isn’t going to stop, they’re still going to be needed with our hospitals, so right now for us we can’t let this one health concern become a health crisis and a blood shortage so those that can come out please do," said Bomar.
She said you do not need to make an appointment to donate blood or plasma. Those who are feeling well are encouraged to come in.
“The CDC has not found any evidence of Covid-19 being able to be spread through blood, or blood donations so it is safe with this being a respiratory infection just like other ones we have out there it’s not going to pose any threat to those that are going to receive the transfusion," said Bomar.
Christina Jones said as long as there is a need, she will continue to donate.
“I always feel like what goes around comes around in a good way, and I believe in giving in case I need it sometime I believe someone will be there for me, so I want to be there for someone," said Jones.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute is a medical facility so they do not fall under the social gathering restriction, however Bomar said safety for their donors is always priority.
“We don’t want anybody to feel like they can’t come in here and it’s going to pose a threat to their health because we are taking every precaution there is necessary," said Bomar.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute is still working to hold blood drives wherever they can. Their next one is Sunday in Elgin at Krisscross Gym from 10-3 p.m.
