Altus man stuck in Peru due to the coronavirus pandemic

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An Altus man is stuck in Peru due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Our 7News team reached out to Charles Dancoe, and he assured us he is doing well, but hopes to come home soon.
Dancoe left about three weeks ago for a trip to South America with a friend. They both never expected they would be stuck there.
As the Peruvian government completely shut down all forms of international flights, his buddy and a few other international travelers have joined together to try to stick out the worst of the storm in Peru.
“Because there are other people staying here from other countries, I think we are all kind of working together," said Dancoe. "I will barbecue for them, and it is just more of a come together as humans to help each other.”
Dancoe created a GoFundMe page, not for money for a flight home, but rather for help to keep living there.
They do not know when the ban will be lifted.
Dancoe is hoping to come home very soon as his wife in Altus is just about to have a baby
