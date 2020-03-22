Lawton drive-thru clinic tests people for COVID-19

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital and the Lawton Community Health Center started a drive-thru testing clinic and began testing Thursday.
“This is all hands on deck," said Dr. Scott Michener, Chief Medical Officer at CCMH. "We have a team of dedicated people that are working day and night to try and prepare for this.”
This pandemic is continuing to grow, but this popup clinic is trying to help everyone.
They do not want too many people around each other, so as a result...
“Our strategy is to use the drive-by clinic for those patients," said Dr. Michener. "So if you call your family doctor, you will probably get told to go to the clinic.”
If you are experiencing those-flu like symptoms that just do not feel right, get in your car, buckle up and head to the clinic at 3811 W. Gore. Once you get there, professionals will begin to work with you to best help your symptoms.
If you are experiencing the symptoms the Centers for Disease Control are saying are testable for COVID-19, then you will move onto the tents, but if you do not meet the requirements for getting a test...
“We are telling people to self-quarantine and to keep their social distancing skills," said Dr. Michener. "We cannot say they do not have the virus, but with the limited number of test kits, they do not qualify for the test.”
Do not be discouraged by this. Our health care officials are working hard to make sure Comanche County remains safe and healthy.
“Hospital systems can handle sick patients," said Dr. Michener. "We stand they are ready to handle sick patients, but we cannot handle 100 sick patients all at one time. We do not have the resources for that.”
But at the end of the day, it takes the community...
“It is painful. Nobody likes it," said Dr. Michener. "It’s different, we are not used to not shaking hands we are not used to not hugging each other.”
Right now, Comanche County has yet to have a positive case.
On Thursday, the clinic tested 10 people with the coronavirus kit, and on Friday, only six were tested.
“Us knowing what is out in the community will help us advise the community how we can best take care of it as a group, because it is not going to be one person. It is not going to be one hospital,” said Dr. Michener.
It is going to take everyone to keep fighting this virus.
The clinic will be open again Sunday afternoon from 2-4 p.m.
