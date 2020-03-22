Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce launches campaign to connect residents with local businesses

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The coronavirus has impacted many local businesses, and because of that the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce has launched a new campaign to assist with connecting residents with local businesses.
The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is allowing businesses and residents to share updates on products and services they offer on their website, Facebook, and the new Lawton Fort Sill Chamber App.
“So, on this app you can actually see different businesses that are located in the area," said Brandi Sims, communications manager with the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. "You get access to contact information, addresses, what services they offer, also menus and information like that. We have push notifications that will actually alert you when we have new updates so you get that directly delivered onto your mobile device.”
Sims said this campaign is open to non-chamber members, as well. They are able to post on their Facebook group page and website.
“The big takeaway is that we want to be able to provide a central location where businesses can get valuable information, resources, but also residents can find ways to support these local businesses, but also get the support they need too during this epidemic,” said Sims.
One of those businesses taking part in the chamber’s campaign is Cherry Berry, who is open for takeout orders.
“We are the life blood of the community, and this is hitting us hard," said Trevelyn Taylor, owner of Cherry Berry. "It’s hitting everybody hard, but it’s really a challenge for a restaurant to stay in business, and we don’t want this to be the nail in the coffin for a business.”
Taylor said she encourages everyone to support local businesses during this time.
“We do need to be open," said Taylor. "We want to be open for the customers, because hey, you may just need a pick up today, something to perk you up, perk your spirits up, and what better way than to come to Cherry Berry. It’s a fun place.”
To get more information on the new app, or how you can create a free posting, you can contact the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce at 580-355-3541, or visit their Facebook group page “Keep Calm and Shop Small—Support Southwest Oklahoma Business.”
