CCMH issues new visitation policy, other changes to fight spread of COVID-19

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital has issued a new visitation policy in light of the spreading coronavirus pandemic.
The new policy will go into effect on March 24. The new policy released by CCMH is below:
“The new policy further limits visitors to the CCMH facility. Starting Tuesday, March 24, NO visitors will be allowed for patients in the hospital with a few exceptions. One adult visitor will be permitted for labor and delivery, NICU and pediatrics for the entire length of the hospitalization. Exceptions will be made for Emergency Surgeries during the time of the procedure, and once patient awakes, visitor will need to leave. Exceptions are also being made for end-of-life situations. These visitors will still be screened in the hospital’s front lobby. These new restrictions on patient visitation are in place to protect our patients, their families and our CCMH healthcare providers and staff, and to mitigate the potential transmission of COVID-19.”
Officials say all employees are being screened for temperatures when they arrive at work. Employees are advised to speak with their supervisor or manager to find their screening location.
The hospital has also instituted a texting system when patients arrive for an appointment. The number is listed on each clinic’s door. Patients will be asked to wait in their car until notified to come inside.
Televists are also being implemented by the Memorial Medical Group. Patients may be contacted to reschedule their appointments to be done via telemedicine if medically appropriate. The appointments can be done via webcam or an app on a cell phone or tablet. Patients will be provided instructions if an appointment is changed to a televisit.
