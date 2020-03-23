CCMH issues new visitation policy, other changes to fight spread of COVID-19

“The new policy further limits visitors to the CCMH facility. Starting Tuesday, March 24, NO visitors will be allowed for patients in the hospital with a few exceptions. One adult visitor will be permitted for labor and delivery, NICU and pediatrics for the entire length of the hospitalization. Exceptions will be made for Emergency Surgeries during the time of the procedure, and once patient awakes, visitor will need to leave. Exceptions are also being made for end-of-life situations. These visitors will still be screened in the hospital’s front lobby. These new restrictions on patient visitation are in place to protect our patients, their families and our CCMH healthcare providers and staff, and to mitigate the potential transmission of COVID-19.”