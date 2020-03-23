City of Lawton amends civil emergency order, orders more businesses to close

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton has amended the civil emergency order which now orders additional businesses to close.
Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on March 24, the City of Lawton has ordered:
"- All hair salons, nail salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors, spas, massage facilities, barbershops and other non-medical establishments that call for close, personal contact shall be closed.
- Operating businesses/establishments shall be required to provide education and direction to patrons in regards to social distancing (6 feet of spacing or more between individuals) at given facilities by, at minimum, posting signage via the CDC or City of Lawton at entryways or major gathering points. This applies to “take-out” food establishments and restaurants in which individuals come inside to pay, wait or pick up meals.
Signage may be obtained at lawtonok.gov: lawtonok.gov/sites/default/files/publications/202003/Social%20Distancing%20poster.pdf "
The city is also suspending Council Policy 1-6 which requires public input at city council meetings. The city is encouraging citizens to send in comments and questions to publicaffairs@lawton.ok or call the City Manager’s office at 580-581-3301.
Below is a letter from Mayor Stan Booker:
My Fellow Lawtonians,
Today’s headlines are that the U. S. Surgeon General has said “This is going to get bad this week.”
Approximately one-third of Americans woke up this morning to a “stay at home order.”
Last Monday we had approximately 4,000 known cases nationwide, and today it is over 35,000 known cases – in ONE week.
The phrase “Known Cases” is the tricky part as testing has been unavailable.
Also, in Oklahoma, results are running five to seven days behind, and testing ability is so limited that only the worst cases are being tested.
This is skewing the data. The numbers that we are being given are, in my estimation, six days old, and typically only the worst cases.
Prevention is the key. We should not have a false sense of security just because we have not had a positive local case.
In order to save lives, we must assume that it is here, and practice social distancing.
The two biggest challenges we face locally today concerning prevention are:
1) Many do not see the necessity of social distancing and are unnecessarily putting others at risk.
2) Surrounding communities and counties are not joining us in emergency prevention measures.
At this time, in our county, only Comanche County and Medicine Park have declared emergencies that I am aware of. I call on all of Southwest Oklahoma to join in this patriotic effort to stop this enemy of our public health.
In order to continue to save lives, I am ordering the closing of all non-medical close contact businesses such as hair salons, nail salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors, spas, massage facilities and barbershops.
Additionally, I am ordering that all businesses post a sign on the front door, and on transaction sites, about social distancing.
We are clarifying some things about take out restaurants and encouraging all business to monitor social distancing in their establishments.
A grocery store manager told me that if everyone just took what they needed; we would be ok.
With all of this I ask that you remain calm. Don’t panic shop. We have to believe that our national leaders are going to find a way to keep the food supply moving. I don’t think that we are using any more food than before the emergency, it is just that everyone is panic shopping
It is important to note that our own Bar-S is working overtime seven days a week to help out during this national emergency.
I remain confident that we can flatten the curve if we will just social distance and follow good hygiene.
Americans have always come together in times of crisis and helped those less fortunate and I urge you to not ignore the need now. We are a patriotic community and have always risen to the challenge when our country has called, and our country needs us now. And, we need each other.
It is imperative that we honor social distancing even at the grocery store and other establishments.
Together we can do this. It is the only way. I remain confident in our future, together.
As I close, I pray for God’s guidance during these extraordinary times.
God Bless,
Stan Booker Mayor, City of Lawton
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.