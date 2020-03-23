UPDATE: Indoor dining and bars to be closed in Comanche County unincorporated areas, to-go orders still available

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Bars, taverns and indoor dining restaurants will be ordered to close at 5 p.m. in Comanche County.
Commissioner Johnny Owens confirmed the order to 7News.
The order will impact businesses with indoor dining facilities. All restaurants, bars and taverns will be able to offer carryout and delivery orders of food only, according to a press release.
The order only affects areas which are unincorporated in Comanche County.
The Board of County Commissioners did not set an end date on their emergency order but say it is only a temporary situation.
This is a developing story. We will have more info as it is released.
