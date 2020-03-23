Farmer, butcher address coronavirus food supplies

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - If you’ve been to the grocery store in the last few days, chances are they were out of something you were looking for.
Items like hand sanitizer and toilet paper have been hard to come by, as have things like meat and milk.
Jimmy Brooks with Brooks Meat Market in Duncan says this is the busiest his business has ever been.
“We’re getting a lot of people from other places. A lot of people from Lawton are coming over here looking and we’re trying to supply them too. It is what it is. I try to keep up, but people are coming in and buying it faster than I can cut it. We got a truck in this morning and I will be out again tomorrow the way things are going right now,” Brooks said.
Joshua Sullivan with Sullivan Farms has sold milk and eggs from his farm for the last four years. He says despite what you see in store aisles, farmers are working just as hard as ever right now.
“Business still goes on. Everybody needs to realize we’re still in production, nothing has stopped agriculture wise. You’re going to have your beef, your pork, your chickens. All that stuff is going to be back in the stores,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said as stores continue to work to stay stocked, he is preparing for another potential problem in the future.
“The biggest concern to me as a producer is when this all stops and the artificial uptick we have right now in prices agriculture wise, will take a big dip in terms of people either using what they have in their freezers or not purchasing anymore,” Sullivan said.
That kind of problem is one that Brooks hopes everyone can avoid by only purchasing what you truly need, allowing others to do the same.
“It’s just wild. People have just started hoarding things, which, no need to right now. There’s plenty of food out there. If you have to come shop, come shop,” Brooks said.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.