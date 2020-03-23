LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We will be tracking a warm front moving west to east through Texoma this afternoon and evening. That front will help push some temperatures into the 70s. Through the overnight hours we could see some fog develop for portions of Texoma.
Tomorrow morning lows will drop into the mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will develop through the morning hours, which will lead to temperatures tomorrow afternoon hitting the mid 70s. It will be a beautiful day all throughout Texoma.
High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be in the lower 80s, and Thursday the upper 80s. Thursday afternoon winds will pick up out of the southwest at 15-25mph with gusts into the 30s.
Our next chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be Friday. Friday late afternoon and evening isolated rain chances return, and look to move out during the early morning hours Saturday.
Saturday afternoon high temperatures will be around 70 degrees. We will have a breezy wind out of the north at 10-20mph, which will keep feel like temperatures in the 60s.
Sunday afternoon lots of sunshine is expected with high temperatures in the lower 70s. The dry weather will hold into next Monday.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.