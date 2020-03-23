LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Monday! We’re dealing with very foggy conditions this morning, a dense fog advisory is posted until 11AM due to reduced visibility. Now, this fog is going to stick with us for a good portion of the mid morning and lasting until even the early afternoon. After the fog lifts, the rest of the day is trending mostly cloudy but dry. Despite the cloud cover today high temperatures are going to be very mild.. low to mid 70s in southwest OK & the mid to upper 70s in north Texas. Winds today will be out of the east to southeast at 10 to 15mph.
Later tonight, a few isolated rain showers can’t be ruled out but most will stay dry throughout this evening. The severe threat we had over the weekend has now shifted towards the northeast. With that being said, a few isolated thunderstorms are still possible. Rain looks to develop in the early evening & will stick with us through the early morning hours. All rain will move out between midnight and 4AM on Tuesday.
Afterwards, Tuesday will clear and we’ll see plenty of sunshine on tap! Highs will climb into the mid 70s. For mid week, a ridge of high pressure builds and allows for dry & warm conditions. Wednesday and Thursday high temps will climb into the low to mid 80s under a mix of sun & clouds.
A strong cold front will move in by next Friday.. this will drop highs into the low 80s to upper 70s with more clouds than sun. A few rain chances are possible with that cold front as well but are very low overall. Highs will slowly drop into the low 70s to upper 60s by next weekend but we’ll see the sunshine return!
Have a great week!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
