Happy Monday! We’re dealing with very foggy conditions this morning, a dense fog advisory is posted until 11AM due to reduced visibility. Now, this fog is going to stick with us for a good portion of the mid morning and lasting until even the early afternoon. After the fog lifts, the rest of the day is trending mostly cloudy but dry. Despite the cloud cover today high temperatures are going to be very mild.. low to mid 70s in southwest OK & the mid to upper 70s in north Texas. Winds today will be out of the east to southeast at 10 to 15mph.