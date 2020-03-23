Governor Stitt announces four new mobile testing sites to be set up across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - During a press conference on Sunday, Governor Kevin Stitt said four mobile testing sites will be set up this week across the state.
Governor Stitt said the four sites will possibly be located in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, McAlester, and Kay County.
Governor Stitt also said they are tracking unemployment claims very closely. He said they have seen a huge spike in unemployment claims, almost double what they saw last week, almost every single day.
Governor Stitt spoke about his four goals for Oklahoma:
The first and top priority is to protect the health and lives of Oklahomans.
The second is to mitigate the impact to Oklahoma’s economy.
The third is to position the state to fully recover from this crisis as quickly as possible.
The fourth is to continue our desire to achieve Oklahoma’s full potential to be a top ten state.
