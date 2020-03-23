Lawton Animal Welfare hopes to adopt out large dogs with Pay It Forward program

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Animal Welfare is working to help 15 large dogs find their forever homes.
The large dog kennel space is currently full, and that is why they have now sponsored all 15 dogs through their Pay it Forward program.
This program has been going on for a couple years and is designed to allow people to donate money, which specifically goes toward someone’s adoption fees.
Russell Anderson, superintendent at Lawton Animal Welfare, said it can be harder to find the large dogs homes, which is why he is thankful for this program that helps sponsor them.
“It always seems like as I’m about to lose the Pay it Forward program, this community has always shocked me, and always surprised me, because somebody steps forward and makes a substantial donation," said Anderson.
The shelter can only have 10 people inside at a time and is encouraging people to use hand sanitizer after touching each animal.
For more information on the animals, or how to donate, you can visit Lawton Animal Welfare on Facebook.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.