Lawton church leaders talk services during the coronavirus pandemic

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - As social distancing is being enforced in Lawton, this is the first Sunday churches are not able to open their doors to worship together.
“There is nothing like in-person worship,” said Dr. Willie B. Smith, pastor at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Dr. Smith said he is going to miss seeing his congregation.
“I think it is important that the people are as opposed to us being comfortable in worship,” said Dr. Smith.
This is the first Sunday in Lawton that parking lots and pews are not filled with people like they usually would. This comes after the City of Lawton put into place an amendment saying no more than 10 people for social, spiritual and recreational purposes should be happening unless social distancing is in effect.
Mayor Stan Booker also asked the community of faith to find “creative ways” to safely reach the community of need.
“It’s different and it’s the new normal I guess, but it is what we need to do,” said Don Barnes, senior pastor at Lawton First Assembly.
Barnes has moved all his worship services online.
“We are looking at it as an opportunity to minister to more people,” said Barnes.
As both churches have been streaming their services online for a few years, they still encourage people to listen, watch or call in to a church service not only happening today, but also throughout the week. You can visit their website or Facebook pages.
But at the end of the day, they are reminded...
“We are all one,” said Dr. Smith.
Trying to fight this coronavirus.
In-person gatherings larger than 10 people in a confined space are prohibited for the next thirty days. This could be extended at the City of Lawton’s discretion.
