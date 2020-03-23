MARCH 23: State cases increase to 81, highest age range is 18-49

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health has issued their situation update for March 23.
The number of cases in the state has grown to 81 wth the highest number of cases in the age range of 18-49.
Satellite testing sites are being deployed to Oklahoma, Tulsa, Kay and Pittsburg Counties. The state is also using OU and OSU laboratories to expand testing capabilities.
The number of deaths in the state connected to coronavirus stands at two.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.