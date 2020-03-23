OBI holds blood drive at Elgin gym

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute is working hard to continue to hold blood drives at various locations despite many businesses being closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sunday, they brought their Bloodmobile to KrisCross Gym in Elgin from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Their goal was to reach between 15 to 20 donors.
OBI encourages adults who are feeling well to donate. Right now, they are highly utilizing the Bloodmobile since businesses are closed, however they are continuing to reach out to communities.
“We’ve reached out to our communities and they have really stepped up for us to allow to come out to set up these mobile blood drives for their community to have them come out and donate, and we appreciate every last one of them," said Annamarie Bomar, account consultant with OBI.
“Having two parents that have needed blood before, they’re both gone now, I knew it was the right thing to do," said Kris Wilson, owner of KrisCross Gym. "I hope people come out and support the community.”
You can go to obi.org and click on the tab that says “find mobile blood drive” to see where they will be next.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.