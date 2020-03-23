State, school districts planning distance learning for remainder of school year

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Board of Education says schools districts will be expected to provide distance learning for the remainder of the school year starting April 6 if a proposal by State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister is approved.
Hofmeister said she will propose a Continuous Learning Plan to the State Board of Education on March 25.
"Our districts have begun planning their alternative delivery methods to support student learning as they prepare to reconnect students with their teachers in adaptive ways,” she said.
Hofmeister said the top priority for districts should be ensuring that high school seniors receive the help they need to graduate as planned.
“I have faith in the commitment, innovation and creativity of Oklahoma educators and administrators,” Hofmeister said. “Many districts across our state have utilized online instruction already and likely will be able to hit the ground running. Other districts have significant technology limitations, while some might opt for instructional materials delivered to students. There will be a wide range of approaches and it will be far from ideal, but necessary as we embrace these changes and even sacrifice to protect the public health of our communities.”
Last week the U.S. Department of Education granted waivers allowing Oklahoma to suspend standardized testing and Oklahoma School Report Cards for this school year.
