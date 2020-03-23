Two people dead after crash in Cotton County

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Two people are dead after a crash in Cotton County.
According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on I-44 about six miles south of Walters.
A pickup truck, driven by Jerry Rath of Apache, was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-44 near mile marker 14. Rath then collided with a van driven by an unidentified male. The van then caught fire.
Both individuals were pinned for approximately 45 minutes before being freed by the Walters Fire Department using the Jaws of Life.
Rath and the unidentified male both died at the scene.
Troopers say identification of the second driver could take some time due to the fire which occurred after the crash.
