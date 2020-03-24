Barber shop, salon owners react to COL proclamation

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - As of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, non-medical, close contact businesses, such as salons and barber shops, are temporarily closed in Lawton. That is due to Mayor Stan Booker’s Expanded Civil Emergency Proclamation.
One of the businesses that is now closed is Tru-Skilllz Barber Shop, which has been operating in Lawton for the last 20 years. On Monday, owner Phelix Hailey had to shut his doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Hailey had been weighing the pros and cons of closing up shop, even prior to Mayor Booker’s proclamation, which he said could do more harm than good.
“It’s the worst thing that could have happened," said Hailey. "Everybody that I talked to in the business, even in tattooing, they still need to make their money to survive and they said they’re going to continue to do it at home.”
Hailey said sanitation could go down if stylists and barbers visit clients from house to house, because they likely will not be cleaning their tools as often or well in-between stops.
“I think it could be better contained in a barber shop or beauty salon environment where we have everything we need for sanitation," said Hailey. "We can have clients sit in the parking lot and come in one at a time, or we can just go curbside service and bring them in.”
Nichole Cannon, owner of Hairitage Salon, said she and her staff worked until midnight to help as many clients, regular and new, as possible before the proclamation began.
“I had a couple military men come in for haircuts because they needed them," said Cannon. "Thankfully, their wives are friends with me on Facebook, so were able to make sure they were in standards.”
Cannon said she is using creative ways to make sure her clients can still get her services.
“We’re doing root touch-up home kits that we’re offering," said Cannon. "We can deliver them. We can do curbside pickup. We’re doing deep conditioning treatments at home. We’re also offering, for the elderly, home visits, because they can’t leave their home right now, and then we’re contacting anyone else that just cannot make it in due to illnesses or special needs.”
Hailey said sanitation is his top priority, so he will use this time to clean his shop from top to bottom. But, he said he looks forward to re-opening.
“I can’t wait," said Hailey. "I hope it’s over next week.”
Fort Sill will continue to adhere to the army haircut regulations and standards to help enforce discipline.They encourage soldiers to cut their hair themselves or visit the barber shop on post.
