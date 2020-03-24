Cache issues emergency declaration, closes some businesses

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Cache has now issued a proclamation putting the city into a state of emergency due to the coronavirus.
The proclamation closes all City of Cache facilities and all events have been postponed or canceled. The facility list includes the Cache Community Center, all parks and the city’s storm shelter.
Restaurants, bars, cafes, coffee shops are to be closed except for drive-thrus service and delivery. Gyms and exercise facilities are also ordered to close.
Cache City Hall, public works and the Cache Authority will remain open with drive thru service only. No permits for gatherings, meetings, events and construction permits will be issued until the expiration of the declaration.
All meetings of the Cache authorities, boards, committees and trusts have been postponed or canceled. Municipal court dockets will continue as scheduled with steps being taken to avoid contact. Those schedules could change in the future.
The declaration says all in-person gatherings, including social, spiritual and recreational, are strongly discouraged.
All business with drive-thrus may continue with limited operations. The city says the use of drive-thrus is highly recommended.
The state of emergency goes went into effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and will continue until April 12 at 11:59 p.m.
