Coronavirus and its affect on mental health

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - With COVID-19 cases growing in number each day, cities across the world are advising people to stay home. Not all who are self-quarantining have tested positive for the coronavirus, but rather are staying inside out of precaution and courtesy of others. But, as days turn to weeks, many may start to feel isolated.
“But I feel in particular where people feel like they’re not certain what’s going to happen or that they don’t have a lot of control over the circumstances, it increases anxiety and sometimes depression for persons," said Carrie Slatton-Hodges, interim commissioner with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. “So, it’s really important that they pay attention to those things, to know when they’re starting to have signs and symptoms of that and some things that can intervene with that.”
Slatton-Hodges said luckily there are ways to keep in touch with loved ones without being physically near them.
“I think some of the things to keep in mind are that there are ways to stay in touch with people, especially those who are normally our support system," said Slatton-Hodges. "Just like we’re doing today via video on Skype and via telephone, email, text to stay in touch with your regular support system to let them know that you’re OK and vice versa.”
Tiffany Leese-Garrett and her family have been at home for a week and half now. She said it has been challenging at times to stay inside.
“Oh my gosh we’ve been losing our minds," said Leese-Garrett. “Trying to keep four kids in different age ranges entertained for a week and a half alone is intimidating.”
Since they have been limited by the weather, self-quarantine, and other health obstacles, they have found other ways to pass the time and keep their spirits lifted.
”We did a scavenger hunt today, and we’ve done crossword puzzles," Leese-Garrett. “We’re trying everything to keep ourselves busy.”
Although our time dealing with COVID-19 is unknown, there are ways to cope, such as finding ways to get outside or exercise.
You can call ODMHSAS if you need any help addressing your anxiety or depression at 1-800-273-TALK.
You can also text the word TALK to 741-741.
