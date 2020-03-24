FBI seeking assistance from public in Monday bank robbery in west Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect connected to the robbery of a bank in west Lawton on Monday.
Authorities say the suspect pulled up to the drive-thru window a placed a possible explosive device in the drawer with a demand note. The teller returned the device and an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect. The suspect then left the area in a SUV.
He is described as a white male with a short beard. He has dark brown hair and was last seen wearing sunglasses, black gloves, a black beanie and a red, white and blue plaid shirt.
The SUV was white in color and appears to be a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban with light interior and a temporary Oklahoma paper tag.
If anyone has any information about the bank robbery please contact the Lawton Police Department, the FBI at (405) 290-7770, or anonymously online at tips.fbi.gov.
