LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This beautiful weather we are seeing all throughout Texoma will remain in place for the next few days. Temperatures this evening will stay in the lower 60s through 10PM. We could see a little cloud cover move in through the overnight, but more sunshine is on the way for tomorrow.
High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will pick up out of the south to southwest at 10-20mph.
Thursday afternoon summer-like temperatures are in store for us here in Texoma. High temperatures in our southern counties could hit the mid 90s, central Texoma upper 80s to lower 90s, and northern Texoma the upper 80s. Winds will be strong out of the southwest at 15-25mph with gusts into the 30s.
Friday afternoon will be a little cooler in comparison to Thursday due to increased cloud cover and moisture. High temperatures will top out in the lower 80s. The added moisture will contribute to rain chances increasing Friday evening. Most will stay dry as the better rain chances will remain in our eastern counties.
Saturday and Sunday high temperatures will be around 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
Monday and Tuesday, next week, high temperatures will hold in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will remain in the forecast for the beginning part of next week.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.