LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
good morning Texoma! As the sun is rising this morning, the fog has since lifted and we’ll be dealing with partly cloudy skies until mid morning. Those clouds will taper off and for the rest of your Tuesday, there’ll be plenty of sunshine on tap! High temperatures today in the mid 70s. Winds will shift from the southwest to the north later this afternoon but will be very light overall, 10 to 15mph.
The warm & dry weather stretch continues into the rest of this week! For Wednesday, we’ll see a few more clouds build into Texoma. Despite those clouds, highs are going to climb into the low 80s! South to southwest winds at 10 to 20mph.
Thursday will be the warmest day of this week! Highs rising into the upper 80s! Skies will remain mostly cloudy and it will be a bit humid though with dew points in the low to mid 60s. Our next chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be Friday. During the afternoon, temperatures will drop into the low 80s. Later in the afternoon and evening isolated rain chances return. All rain activity is looking to move out during the early morning hours Saturday.
A cold front will pass through during Friday into Saturday, dropping highs from the low to mid 80s Friday into the low 70s for the rest of the weekend. Sunshine returns by Saturday afternoon and will last into Sunday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
