Thursday will be the warmest day of this week! Highs rising into the upper 80s! Skies will remain mostly cloudy and it will be a bit humid though with dew points in the low to mid 60s. Our next chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be Friday. During the afternoon, temperatures will drop into the low 80s. Later in the afternoon and evening isolated rain chances return. All rain activity is looking to move out during the early morning hours Saturday.