Lawton family gets creative for social distancing birthday celebration

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Because most people are stuck at home, one Lawton family had to come up with a special way to celebrate their son’s eighth birthday Tuesday.
“He got really down and depressed about not being able to celebrate the way he usually does with all of his friends, so we decided we wanted to do something different to still let him know everybody cares. So we asked for all of his friends and family and even our neighborhood pitched in to put this all together for him today. They brought signs to let him know he’s loved and missed,” said Julie Fanelli.
Julie asked everyone in the neighborhood to make a sign with things her son, Jacob, likes on them. “There’s a Pikachu sign and then there’s a Scooby machine, it says the Jacob Machine,” Jacob said.
Many signs were dropped off Monday night so Jacob could be surprised first thing Tuesday morning. But even Tuesday afternoon, people continued to drop signs off at the home, while staying at least six feet away of course.
"We’d like to thank our friends and church members and our neighborhood and Eisenhower Village for putting this together for us. My wife just put the idea out and the whole community has brought it together for us,” said Shawn Fanelli, Jacob’s father.
Julie Fanelli says she knows other parents are going to run into the same situation as her family over the coming weeks. She encouraged others to find similar ways to be creative and celebrate birthdays. We here at 7NEWS would love to see the creative things you come up with. If you’re doing something special during this time of social distancing, send it our way.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.