Local restaurants adapting to covid-19

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Local restaurants has had no choice but to adapt during this coronavirus outbreak.
Viridian Coffee owner Shay Hayes said he’s had to cut his crew in half with only a few people running the drive-thru. He said he’s had to become more versatile working to sell more than just coffee and pastries.
“We are offering full portion meals through the drive-thru that range between nine to twelve dollars. So if you can’t get a full portion home style meal anywhere else you can get it right here at Viridian Coffee," said Hayes.
Hayes said Viridian Coffee meals will leave you with a full stomach.
“We have had a great response to our meals. We have had everything from chicken teriyaki with fresh grilled vegetables. All the way to beef brisket, pull pork, BBQ pull pork etc. So those meals are full portion with six ounces of protein meals to fit your needs," said Hayes.
Along with those meals craft beer and wine are now available at Viridian Coffee in Lawton & Duncan. Salas’ Urban Cantina’s owner Julia Salas said they are having to adjust to running a smaller crew than usual.
“We are getting a lot of community support still getting a lot of traffic here but it’s just to go. It’s very impactful and I have pretty much had to lay off fifty employees. We are working on a very small skeleton crew," said Salas.
Salas also said she has had to limit her menu but is now offering family size meals.
“Right now we offering a package that is ten tacos that are broken down for to-go it comes with rice and beans and chips and dip. We are throwing in a dozen enchiladas and a gallon of sweet tea for fifty dollars. That could feed six people or more just depending on how hungry everybody is," said Salas.
