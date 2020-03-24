Local seamstresses creating face masks for medical workers

Lawton, Okla. (TNN) - Whether it’s for doctor’s, nurses or even sick patients, face masks are in high demand.
And with so many part-time seamstresses forced to be inside, they decided to use their down time for something positive.
“I know there are a lot of 4H kids around, boy scouts, girl scouts, church groups that can’t get together right now, so I thought this was something we could all do from home,” said Shannon Jacobson, the creator of Sewing Face Masks for Lawton.
Jacobson said her Facebook became flooded with people wanting to help, so she created the “Sewing Face Masks for Lawton” page to help spread the word.
“With something like this going on in the world, I think the way we get through it is people coming together, coming up with ideas, and trying to figure out ways they can work together to make the community a little better,” said Jacobson.
The effort goes beyond Jacobson's group.
Another group of people in Walters decided to do the same thing.
In just a few days hundreds of masks were made, and more than 100 requests for more have come in.
Mica Smith said she wanted to share just how easy the masks are to make from home, with cotton fabric and elastic bands.
“The masks are 9 x 6 and they are asking for four ply. You sew those together inside out, then turn them so the pattern is on the outside. We are Also using an aluminum wire to conform it to the nose,” said Mica Smith.
Their original plan was to stay local, but they say it’s a more wide spread need.
And while there is a lot of their plate... they are working as fast as they can to solve at least one issue.
“I had no idea my Facebook post would blow up, and I’m a little overwhelmed at this point, but we will get them done,” said Denise Tulloh.
Both groups said they have more than enough fabric, and are really in need of elastic and other people who sew to help out.
If you wish to donate in Walters, there are two options.
You can either drop them off at Cotton County Drug, or in a donation box at 211 South 9th street.
And in Lawton, you can drop them off at Joann Fabrics, at the cutting counter inside the store.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.