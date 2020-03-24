New guidelines issued for Reynolds Army Health Clinic

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill says new rules and guidelines have been implemented for patients visiting the Reynolds Army Health Clinic.
A complete list and explanation from Fort Sill has been posted below.
"FORT SILL, OK – Reynolds Army Health Clinic (RAHC) is implementing several changes in the Clinic in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus to our Soldiers, Family Members, Retirees and dedicated employees. The east entrance continues to be the only entrance available for patients and visitors due to the enhanced screenings that began last week. All patients and visitors will be screened for coronavirus (COVID-19) prior to entrance to the Clinic.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends limiting the size of people gathering at any given time to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Starting Wednesday 25 March, 2020 the main pharmacy at RAHC is implementing a mandatory prescription drop-off that will facilitate social distancing practices. Prescription drop-off boxes will be available in the main pharmacy, and outside the east entrance of the Clinic, for patients with new prescriptions as well as patients with written prescriptions from off-post providers. TRICARE Online and the RAHC Pharmacy automated refill line at 580-558-2442 is available for prescription refills. Prescriptions will be available for pick-up three hours after drop-off. Patients who drop off their prescriptions after 2:00 p.m. will be able to pick up their prescriptions the next business day after 8:00a.m. The prescription process will remain unchanged for Pediatric patients and the Urgent Care Clinic. Exceptions to the mandatory prescription drop-off policy will be made for acutely ill patients that have been prescribed antibiotics, physically disabled patients, and patients who have previously called in refills or that are returning to pick up prescriptions.
In addition to the pharmacy, the RAHC Referral Management Office (RMO) and Patient Administration Division (PAD) will temporarily suspend face-to-face consultations. For any questions or concerns regarding referrals please call Humana at 1-800-444-5445 or the Referral Management Office at 833-286-3732 option 2, option 2. Referrals can also be tracked at www.Tricareonline.com or www.humanamilitary.com.
For medical records please submit all requests electronically using Department of Defense Form 2970 (Request for Medical Record Application) which can be found online. For any addition help with records request, please call the PAD office at any of the following numbers. For patient registration: (580) 558-8607 or (580) 558-2103, for medical records requests: (580) 558-2103 or (580) 580-8258, for all other requests: (580) 558.2103. The PAD office can also be reached by fax at (580) 558-2756 or (580) 558-3231.
The RAHC Urgent Care Clinic hours of operation will remain the same however some TRICARE authorized Urgent Care Clinics in the Lawton area have changed hours of operations during this COVID-19 outbreak. WellFast Urgent Care has not changed their hours of operation, however, they are currently not testing for COVID-19. Xpress Wellness Urgent Care has changed their hours of operation to Monday- Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. These are the only two TRICARE authorized urgent care clinics in the Lawton area. If you have any questions regarding which health care facilities are in the TRICARE network call the MHS Nurse Advise Line at 1-800-TRICARE. Active Duty Service Members and not eligible to be seen at the local area urgent care clinics.
If you think you have COVID-19, please stay home and take care of yourself, avoiding contact with others as much as possible. If you have questions or symptoms you’d like to discuss with a healthcare professional, call the RAHC Urgent Care Clinic during normal hours of operation at 580-558-2770. Outside of normal hours of operation please call the RAHC Coronavirus Help Line at 580-917-8475. Other options include sending a secure message through the TRICARE Online Secure Messaging function, visiting www.MHSNurseAdviceLine.com for a web or video chat, dialing 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273), option 1, or calling the 24 hour Army COVID-19 Hotline at 1-800-984-8523.
Reynolds Army Health Clinic will continue to take proactive steps, working alongside our military and community partners, to both contain the spread and mitigate the impact of the virus. As this situation rapidly evolves there will be some services and areas within the Clinic that will be temporarily unable to offer their services, the Clinic will share any updates and appreciates your continued patience and support."
