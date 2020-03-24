New guidelines issued for Reynolds Army Health Clinic

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends limiting the size of people gathering at any given time to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Starting Wednesday 25 March, 2020 the main pharmacy at RAHC is implementing a mandatory prescription drop-off that will facilitate social distancing practices. Prescription drop-off boxes will be available in the main pharmacy, and outside the east entrance of the Clinic, for patients with new prescriptions as well as patients with written prescriptions from off-post providers. TRICARE Online and the RAHC Pharmacy automated refill line at 580-558-2442 is available for prescription refills. Prescriptions will be available for pick-up three hours after drop-off. Patients who drop off their prescriptions after 2:00 p.m. will be able to pick up their prescriptions the next business day after 8:00a.m. The prescription process will remain unchanged for Pediatric patients and the Urgent Care Clinic. Exceptions to the mandatory prescription drop-off policy will be made for acutely ill patients that have been prescribed antibiotics, physically disabled patients, and patients who have previously called in refills or that are returning to pick up prescriptions.