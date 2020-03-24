Okla. ABLE Commission to allow alcohol deliveries amid COVID-19 outbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma ABLE Commission has issued guidance to license holders allowing them to deliver alcohol for the next month.
According to the commission, the delivery of alcoholic beverages including beer, wine and liquor can be delivered to people 21 and over.
The commission says only employees of the license holder are allowed to make the deliveries and they can not use a third party delivery service.
All alcohol must be in its original, sealed container. Licensed small brewers and small farm wineries may deliver only beverages produced by the licensee.
The new rules will stay in effect until April 17.
The entire document allowing alcohol delivery can be read here.
