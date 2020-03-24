Okla. AG warns of at-home coronavirus test scams

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter says consumers should be aware of scams concerning at-home coronavirus tests.
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit has received over 130 complaints in relation to the coronavirus since March 13, according to a press release.
“There are currently no credible test kits on the market for the Coronavirus that someone can administer in their home,” Attorney General Hunter said. “Additionally, no health care provider, or other individual credentialed to administer tests for the virus, will call and offer to test people at random. Oklahomans need to be on notice that this fraud is happening in our state, and it will likely become even more prevalent in the coming days. Never purchase these tests, and report the individuals trying to sell them to my office or a local law enforcement authority.”
Hunter says testing for the virus in Oklahoma is only being conducted at certified laboratories. Results are only sent to the ordering physician and results will not be given over the phone.
