Oklahoma governor shutters more businesses as virus spreads

Stitt ordered businesses like bars, gyms, hair salons, movie theaters and massage and tattoo parlors to shut down for 21 days in all 19 counties where a positive test has been confirmed and said the order would expand to other counties when cases are detected. Restaurants in those counties can serve take-out food, but not have diners inside. He said his order would also prohibit groups of 10 people or more from gathering anywhere in the state.