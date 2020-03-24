UPDATE: Lawton city leaders say citizens can’t be banned from council meetings, measures taken to encourage social distancing

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An announcement from the City of Lawton on Monday banned people from attending City Council meetings, but on Tuesday Lawton Mayor Stan Booker said that is no longer in effect.
He says council learned they weren’t allowed to ban people from the meeting, as it is not considered a social gathering.
Despite that rule being lifted, he’s hopeful the meeting is still mostly empty, with people tuning in on Facebook to watch the livestream from home.
The auditorium will also force social distance, with chairs either spaced out, or marked off to prevent anyone sitting next to someone else.
Tonight’s meeting only calls for one item with a public hearing, putting structures on the city D and D list, but Mayor Booker says if the home owner isn’t present they will push that to a later meeting.
