Altus Public Schools mobile meal program feeds 1,000+ kids

“To see their smiles, they’re so excited to see the bulldog bus, get some normalcy back into their lives, get to see some faces that they haven’t been able to see, their teachers, maybe their custodian, their cook, just some common faces in their life," said Worbes. "It’s just very heartwarming, and the students and their parents have just been so thankful and grateful and, ‘God bless you,’ and it’s just amazing. It’s an awesome opportunity for Altus Public Schools.”