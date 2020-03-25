Comanche Co. Treasurer shares new quidelines for ad valorem payments

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County Treasurer Rhonda Brantley wants to make the public aware of some changes to second half ad valorem tax payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Payment deadline for people who made their first half payments on time has been extended to April 30 per guidelines issued by Governor Kevin Stitt and State Auditor Cindy Byrd.
“To be clear, this only applies to taxpayers that have made their first half payment, this will not apply to those that are delinquent,” Brantley said. “If you made your 1st half payment by the due date, you will have additional time to pay your 2nd payment without penalty.”
According to the treasurer’s office, says due to the Comanche County Courthouse being closed to the public there are alternate ways of making your payments:
- Mail payments to 315 SW 5th Street, Rm. 300, Lawton, OK 73501
- Use comanchecountyok.org for online payments.
For those uncomfortable with those options, Brantley says you can contact their office at 580-355-5763 or by email at comcotreasurer@yahoo.com.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.