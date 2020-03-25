LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -It is another very warm afternoon all throughout Texoma. We will stay in the 70s through 8PM this evening. During the overnight hours a few clouds will build in and help keep temperatures in the mid 50s tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow afternoon temperatures will range from the low to mid 90s. We will likely see a lot of record high temperatures set tomorrow afternoon. A few clouds will stick around throughout the day, but plenty of sunshine is still expected.
Friday morning lots of cloud cover will move in and help keep temperatures a little cooler into the afternoon hours. Highs look to top out into the low to mid 80s. Rain chances are possible for a couple of hours after lunchtime in northeastern Texoma. Better rain and storm chances move in during the late evening Friday and early morning Saturday. We could get a few moderate to heavy downpours in eastern and northeastern Texoma. Those will clear by 5-6AM Saturday morning.
Saturday afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will turn to the northwest at 15-25mph. Sunday afternoon will be a little warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Monday morning rain showers will develop and stick with us all the way into Tuesday. High temperatures will top out in the upper 60s. Tuesday evening rain showers will begin to clear. Wednesday looks dry for now with high temperatures still in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.