Friday morning lots of cloud cover will move in and help keep temperatures a little cooler into the afternoon hours. Highs look to top out into the low to mid 80s. Rain chances are possible for a couple of hours after lunchtime in northeastern Texoma. Better rain and storm chances move in during the late evening Friday and early morning Saturday. We could get a few moderate to heavy downpours in eastern and northeastern Texoma. Those will clear by 5-6AM Saturday morning.