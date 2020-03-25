LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
It’s the middle of the week! Happy Wednesday everyone! Throughout this morning, the skies will be mostly clear and we’ll be seeing plenty of sunshine for this Wednesday! High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s. Winds will pick up out of the south to southwest at 10-20mph. So make sure to get outside and enjoy the warm, sunny, dry and nice weather!!
Tomorrow is also going to be another nice day but even warmer!! Despite a few more clouds, highs tomorrow are going to soar into the low 90s. Feeling very summer like for us here in Texoma. Winds will be strong out of the southwest at 15-25mph with gusts into the 30s.
Friday afternoon will be a little cooler in comparison to Thursday due to increased cloud cover and moisture. High temperatures will top out in the lower 80s. The added moisture will contribute to rain chances increasing Friday evening. Most will stay dry as the better rain chances will remain in our eastern counties.
For the weekend, highs will stay in the low 70s with both days seeing partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will remain in the forecast for the beginning part of next week and are looking to hold into Texoma beyond the 7-day forecast.
And, if you’re not a fan of the warm weather just hold on for a few more days... A “cold” front will drop our temperatures into the upper 60s by early next week.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
