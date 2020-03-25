Fort Sill increase Health Protection Condition

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill says they have increased the post to Health Protection Condition (HPCON) level Charlie as ordered by Army command.
The order has been issued to all Army installations.
The order means the Post will conduct a “Health and Safety Stand down” minimizing the work force to essential personnel only.
All gyms will be temporarily closed for a “thorough deep cleaning” and to put social distance measures into effect.
“We are committed to maintaining the Army’s fighting strength and continuing with our mission here at Fort Sill but our top priority currently is to reduce the spread of this virus while simultaneously maintaining our training capabilities and mission readiness,” states Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, the commanding general of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill.
The Post says all service members, Department of the Army civilians and families are expected to follow all CDC guidelines for social distancing.
From the Fort Sill Public Affairs Office:
"Our community and daily lives will be impacted by the recommended measures that are or may need to be taken in order to protect your health and safety during this rapidly changing event. There will be impacts related to travel, schools, child and youth programs, health care clinics and commissary facilities. Together, we can prepare for the real possibility of restricted access or closure of these locations and we ask your patience and adherence if and when actions need to be taken.
If you or a family member develop symptoms or have questions related to your health, we ask that you contact Reynolds Army Health Clinic line 580-917-8475 so that our healthcare providers can best address your needs. Contacting the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-984-8523 is the best way to further protect the community. Those that are currently self-quarantining need to remain in their quarters or at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and take the proper precautions."
