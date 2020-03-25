Holy City does not hold annual Easter Pageant due to COVID-19 risks

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Holy City of the Wichitas is saddened to have made the decision to not hold their annual Easter Pageant next month.
“The Easter Pageant supports the Holy City and if not for the entire year, at least it gets us over halfway through the year, so it’s a little bit stressful right now, we’re going to struggle.” Holy City caretaker Deena Dolch said.
The Holy City would be celebrating the Easter Pageant’s 95th year. According to Dolch, this is a huge source of income because of the donations they receive from it.
“We have a lot of maintenance costs, just the upkeep of the Holy City. We’re here 365 days a year we’re open, and so it takes a lot. It’s the Holy City, it takes more than just one person to the run the place and keep it going.” Dolch said.
Paul Frable has been volunteering at the Holy City for about five years, and a part of the pageant for four. He says the decision behind not holding the pageant next month was hard on everyone.
“My major disappointment, this was to be our 95th year in a couple of weeks," Frable said. “This pageant, the longest North American outdoor pageant of Jesus Christ which is simply just amazing. We’re history.”
Right now the Holy City is open to the public, however the gift shop is closed which is another major source of income.
“One time we can have 30-40 people in here and it’s small and dangerous right now and I have to take it serious, it’s a serious matter," Frable said.
The Holy City will keep everyone updated on whether or not the pageant will be held at a later date on their Facebook page. Donations will also be accepted on their Facebook.
