March 26 declared day of prayer by Gov. Stitt, event scheduled

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thursday has been declared a "Statewide Day of Prayer" by Governor Kevin Stitt.
Stitt issued the proclamation on Wednesday.
Organizers say the event will air on TV in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. It will also be streamed online at https://transformchurch.us/. There will be no in-person attendance in accordance with social distancing guidelines.
“I know this is an uncertain or anxious time for many Oklahomans right now,” said Gov. Stitt. “That is why I believe it is important we join together as a state and pray for God’s blessing, protection and strength as we face a challenge that is unprecedented in its scope.”
Hosted by Transformation Church Pastor Michael Todd, the event will also feature Pastors Craig and Amy Groeschel of Life.Church, Pastor Jamie Austin of Woodlake Church, Pastor Herbert Cooper of People’s Church, Pastors Paul Daugherty and Sharon Daugherty of Victory Church, Dr. Joel Harder, Chaplain of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, Pastor Alex Himaya of Battle Creek Church, Pastor Doug Melton of Southern Hills Baptist Church OKC and Pastor Bill Scheer of Guts Church
The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening.
