Mayor Stan Booker to update COVID 19 proclamation Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Despite no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Lawton, or Comanche County, Mayor Stan Booker plans to take more action Wednesday morning.
The Mayor’s decision came after more than two hours of discussion with local health officials, and individual support from each council member.
WIth that support, Mayor Booker said his plan will basically mimic what Governor Stitt did, requiring the closure of all non-essential businesses in counties with positive cases.
During the discussion with CCMH officials, Mayor Booker said it became clear that our hospitals aren’t capable of handling mass hospitalizations, and don’t have the equipment to handle wide spread outbreak like other parts of the country.
Mayor Booker said with no results back from the city, they are operating under the assumption a positive case is out there, and he he wants to make they are doing too much, before it’s too late to do anything at all.
“Here’s the thing about people dying locally... we will know their first name, They are our friends, our neighbors, our family. This council tonight by giving me support to follow the governor’s Be safer At Home Order, I will issue in the morning the same proclamation.”
Be on the look out for a press release from the City of Lawton Wednesday morning, with more details on the business closures, and an updates timeline.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.