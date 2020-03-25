Okla. representative recovering after positive COVID-19 test

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - An Oklahoma representative is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.
Oklahoma City Representative Jason Lowe is still in self-quarantine but is no longer showing symptoms after testing positive for the virus.
In a press release, officials say Lowe started showing symptoms several days ago and immediately contacted his physcian and began self-quarantining.
“I am extremely grateful for the care that I received, and I have a new appreciation for what thousands of Oklahoma health care workers are dealing with right now,” Lowe said. “I encourage us all to support those in our communities who put their lives on the line for the citizens of the great state of Oklahoma. Let’s lift these selfless professionals up in prayer and support during this crisis.”
The legislator urges the public to follow government warnings relating to social distancing in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
