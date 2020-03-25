UPDATE: LPD identifies victim of overnight shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department has released the identity of a victim who was killed during the early hours of Wednesday morning.
According to police, they were called to the area of 45th and Park around 3:35 a.m. When they arrived they found a victim who had been shot and had died.
The victim has been identified as Darian Harris.
Police say they are not sure what let up to the shooting. The Crime Scene Unit was called to the scene and an investigation is ongoing.
