YMCA impacting community

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton YMCA is closed but it hasn’t stopped impacting the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It may be hard times but the Lawton Family YMCA is hoping to take some stress off the community starting with the elderly.
“They can call us we will go pick their groceries and drop them off at their front door. They’ll place the orders at the YMCA. We can pick up prescriptions or they might have other special needs they have.”
CEO Frank Walker said they wanted to do this because most seniors have to stay at home due to their vulnerability to the coronavirus.
They are also tending to children by setting up feeding sites.
“The kids still need food over fifty percent of our students are on free or reduced lunches. Kids out there are still needing to eat and they still need food to so we are trying to fill that gap and the senior gap," said Walker.
One feeding site includes the Walmart parking lot on Sheridan Road. Sack lunches will be handed out starting at 11:45 every weekday until they run out. Healthy Living Director John Veal III said they have one more thing to offer during these hard times.
“We are still running our day camp for essential personnel and people that have to go to work we do have spots here. A spot for their kids to go because some places are still open and people do still have to go to work. So we won’t to make sure they have a place for their kids to go," said Veal.
Veal said they are keeping kids in groups 10 or less and making sure the facility is well sanitized and clean.
“We do have our cleaning company coming through and we are also down here working scrubbing everything down. For instance the weight room taking all the weights down scrubbing them individual all the floors of course bathrooms, offices, classrooms and just cleaning everything as much as we can with everything we have to clean it with," said Veal.
