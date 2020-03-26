City of Lawton clarifies emergency proclamation regulations on playgrounds, liquor stores

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton is working to clarify rules and regulations in regards to the civil emergency proclamation.
“Yesterday we had 247 COVID-19 deaths in the United States,” Mayor Booker said. “That is just a number if you say it fast. But when it happens here, we will know these individuals on a first-name basis. They will be our neighbors, our friends, our family members. It is imperative that citizens take personal responsibility during this crisis in order to protect life. Stay home unless leaving for essential errands or services. Limiting community movement is how we beat this disease.”
The city says after reviewing the amended executive memorandum issued by Governor Kevin Stitt new guidelines are being issued.
- Liquor stores may remain open to indoor shoppers. The city is still encouraging curbside or delivery service. Business are still required to post signage to protect staff and citizens.
- Playgrounds in the city limits will be closed. This includes the Thunder Court on SW 67th Street. Parks and lakes are still open with requirements for social distancing and limiting groups to 10 or less.
- Discounts for senior citizens on City of Lawton utility bills is being carried over from last year. Applicable senior citizens will be contacted at a later date for renewal and details on the process.
Officials say they are continuing to monitor the rapidly changing situation and they will continue to make decisions to protect life and property in the City of Lawton.
