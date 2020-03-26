City of Lawton clarifies emergency proclamation regulations on playgrounds, liquor stores

“Yesterday we had 247 COVID-19 deaths in the United States,” Mayor Booker said. “That is just a number if you say it fast. But when it happens here, we will know these individuals on a first-name basis. They will be our neighbors, our friends, our family members. It is imperative that citizens take personal responsibility during this crisis in order to protect life. Stay home unless leaving for essential errands or services. Limiting community movement is how we beat this disease.”