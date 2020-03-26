Coronavirus has made its way to Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital was notified this morning that two of their patients’ tests came back positive.
While the Oklahoma State Department of Health did not include the Comanche County cases Wednesday because of late testing Tuesday, CCMH wanted to get the word out as soon as possible.
“As everyone knows we’ve tested several people through our drive thru clinic and also in the hospital. We are announcing today that we have had two positive cases one on the inpatient side and one on the out patient side," said Scott Michener, Chief Medical Officer.
Scott Michener is the Chief Medical Officer at the hospital. He said one patient was tested at the hospital during the screen protocol and the other was test at their drive-thru clinic. He said he expects to see more.
“We will absolutely see more cases. That’s the thing testing has been limited, testing is limited everywhere. We know there are cases out there," said Michener.
Michener said Memorial has a special unit just for coronavirus patients.
“We have multiple plans in place. We have a response team that is active with a lot of people. We are dedicating one unit of the hospital to the coronavirus so these patients will be separated from other patients in the hospital," said Garibay.
His concerns are just making sure his staff has enough personal protective equipment. Infection Preventionist Meagan Garibay wants the community to know that Memorial has been prepared for this.
“We want to remind the community that this was coming. We knew it was coming, its been here we are not exempt from whats going on in the state and the nation. So just reminding people not to panic we are very prepared here the hospital. We have been getiing prepared for several weeks now because once again we knew this was coming,” said Garibay.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.