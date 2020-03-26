LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -It has been a hot spring day here in Texoma. Lots of places hit the 90s for high temperatures. Later this evening temperatures will hold in the mid 70s through 10PM, and then tomorrow morning lows drop into the lower 60s.
Mostly cloudy skies are expected for tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. A few low end rain chances are possible after lunchtime, but better chances arrive later during the evening hours. Eastern Texoma has the best chance to see a few moderate to heavy downpours and low end thunderstorms. Those showers and storms will stick around through 5AM Saturday morning.
Saturday afternoon the cloud cover will clear and temperatures will drop into the lower 70s. We will stay in the lower 70s through Sunday afternoon. Also Sunday afternoon cloud cover will increase, but still expect a few peaks of sunshine.
Monday will be our next big chance for widespread showers throughout Texoma. We could see heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
Tuesday evening rain chances should diminish and then dry weather will stick around through Wednesday. Thursday afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A few isolated rain showers are possible as well.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.