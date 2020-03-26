Temperatures all throughout this morning have been rather mild! Ranging from the upper 40s to the the low 70s. Now this afternoon does have the potential to break some record. The record high temp in Lawton is 90° set back in 1956 & 1918.. our forecasted high for today is 92°. Wichita Fall is also in the same boat but they may only tie their old record. Set back in 1956 with a temp of 92°.. and they’re forecasted high today is 92°. So feeling wicked hot today and more summer-like too! Now the mugginess is going to be present but not too bad. Dew point temps throughout all of today only ranging from the mid 50s to low 60s.