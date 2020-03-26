LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Temperatures all throughout this morning have been rather mild! Ranging from the upper 40s to the the low 70s. Now this afternoon does have the potential to break some record. The record high temp in Lawton is 90° set back in 1956 & 1918.. our forecasted high for today is 92°. Wichita Fall is also in the same boat but they may only tie their old record. Set back in 1956 with a temp of 92°.. and they’re forecasted high today is 92°. So feeling wicked hot today and more summer-like too! Now the mugginess is going to be present but not too bad. Dew point temps throughout all of today only ranging from the mid 50s to low 60s.
Friday morning lots of cloud cover will move in and help keep temperatures a little cooler into the afternoon hours. Highs look to top out into the low to mid 80s. Rain chances are possible for a couple of hours after lunchtime in northeastern Texoma. Better rain and storm chances move in during the late evening Friday and early morning Saturday. We could get a few moderate to heavy downpours in eastern and northeastern Texoma. Those will clear by 5-6AM Saturday morning.
Saturday afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will turn to the northwest at 15-25mph. Sunday afternoon will be a little warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Monday morning rain showers will develop and stick with us all the way into Tuesday. High temperatures will top out in the upper 60s. Tuesday evening rain showers will begin to clear. Wednesday looks dry for now with high temperatures still in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.
Have a great Thursday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
