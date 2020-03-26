MARCH 26: UPDATE: SWMC says patient tested positive, in home isolation

UPDATE 1
Southwestern Medical Center says the third patient learned about in today’s update tested positive at their hospital.
They say the patient is at home in self-isolation.
Officals say they want to reassure the community it is safe to come to their hospital should they or their family need care. They are working with the OSDH and following guidance from the CDC to protect patients and their team members caring for all patients.
ORIGINAL STORY
LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County has officially been added to the list of COVID-19 confirmed counties by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
According to OSDH, Comanche County shows to have three cases. Comanche County Memorial Hospital confirmed they had two patients yesterday. We have contacted both CCMH and Southwestern Medical Center to find out where the third patient is located.
The total number of cases in the state is 248, up from 164 on Wednesday. The death toll has also increased to seven with two new deaths in Cleveland County.
State officials say they expect the number of cases to rise as testing increases across the state.
COVID-19 Cases by County
County Cases Deaths
Adair 2 0
Bryan 1 0
Canadian 6 0
Carter 1 0
Cleveland 39 3
Comanche 3 0
Craig 1 0
Creek 10 0
Custer 3 0
Delaware 1 0
Garvin 2 0
Grady 2 0
Jackson 1 0
Kay 11 0
Lincoln 1 0
Logan 3 0
Mayes 2 0
McClain 2 0
Muskogee 4 0
Noble 2 0
Oklahoma 73 2
Okmulgee 2 0
Osage 3 0
Ottawa 1 0
Pawnee 10 1
Payne 5 0
Pontotoc 1 0
Pottawatomie 2 0
Sequoyah 1 0
Stephens 1 0
Tulsa 41 1
Wagoner 6 0
Washington 5 0
Total 248 7
This story will update.
